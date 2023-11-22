Coroner identifies 2 men found dead in Elkhart home

The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Coroner has identified two men who were found dead inside a home in Elkhart earlier this week as a father and his son.

Officers were called just after 11:40 a.m. Monday to a home in the 1600 block of W. Franklin Street for a wellness check due to packages piling up outside the door. Police say they forced entry into the home and found two dead men and an unconscious woman.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There is no word on her current condition.

The two men were identified by Elkhart County Coroner Mervin D. Miller as 74-year-old Garry Dewayne Howell Sr. and 52-year-old Garry D. Howell. Miller says they are father and son.

Autopsies were performed on both men, but Miller says the results were inconclusive and they are waiting for toxicology labs to come back.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated per protocol and is handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the police at 574-295-2825.

A map of the Elkhart death investigation.
A map of the Elkhart death investigation.(WNDU)

