Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to pass through Michiana this weekend!

The holiday train uses the Norfolk Southern train line when passing through northern Indiana. It will be heading west from Detroit to Chicago. The route is shown in the map below:

The holiday train uses the Norfolk Southern train line when passing through northern Indiana.
The holiday train uses the Norfolk Southern train line when passing through northern Indiana.(WNDU)

The train is expected to pass through the area early Saturday morning (Nov. 25). The train usually runs late most years, so timing can be anywhere from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Since the train is heading west, you’ll see it earlier if you are located further to the east on the route.

Speaking of watching the train, you need to keep a safe distance from the tracks! Officials urge you to stay at least 50 feet away.

For more information on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

A look ahead at the ‘Winter Open’ on Friday at Howard Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The community invited to celebrate the official opening of the ice-skating season with a day full of free activities as part of the “Winter Open.”

Michiana Eats

Fun Thanksgiving appetizers with Martin’s Super Markets!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Turkey might be the star of the show on Thanksgiving Day, but you don’t want to forget about the appetizers!

Holidays

2nd annual Gingerbread House Competition underway at Goshen Theater

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You better get building quick, as the deadline is coming up next week!

Holidays

This Thanksgiving weekend you can get into the holiday cheer with the return of the LIGHTS at...

LIGHTS at Fernwood Botanical Garden return for Thanksgiving weekend

Updated: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
This is the third year in a row the garden has hosted its light show, and it’s growing each year.

Latest News

Holidays

The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event...

Santa, Rudolph make annual visit to Niles for day of ‘holiday magic’

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST
|
By George Mallet
The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event on Saturday.

Community

Volunteers passed out turkeys to families in need from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to families in need at Frankie’s BBQ

Updated: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST
|
By George Mallet and 16 News Now
The Men of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity in South Bend hosted the first come, first serve giveaway on Saturday.

Holidays

Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? These Michiana restaurants have you covered

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of area restaurants that will be open for dine-in, carryout or pre-ordered meals ready for pick-up and reheating at your leisure.

Holidays

Niles history center, district library teaming up for day of ‘holiday magic’

Updated: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
There’s a cool opportunity for families this weekend in Niles that will take you back in time and help you find some holiday magic!

Events

It is global entrepreneurship week and the Founder Factory Summit was held for its third year.

Founder Factory Summit held in South Bend for third year

Updated: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
Over 200 people filled the Studebaker Building, where they were able to meet with vendors and shake hands with other entrepreneurs.

Holidays

Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

Updated: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
This is our 29th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year.