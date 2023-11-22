Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through Michiana this weekend

(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to pass through Michiana this weekend!

The holiday train uses the Norfolk Southern train line when passing through northern Indiana. It will be heading west from Detroit to Chicago. The route is shown in the map below:

The train is expected to pass through the area early Saturday morning (Nov. 25). The train usually runs late most years, so timing can be anywhere from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Since the train is heading west, you’ll see it earlier if you are located further to the east on the route.

Speaking of watching the train, you need to keep a safe distance from the tracks! Officials urge you to stay at least 50 feet away.

For more information on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, click here.

