95-year-old woman dies in Marshall County crash involving semi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 95-year-old Culver woman has passed away after a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a semi in Marshall County.

Officers were called just before 3:35 p.m. to the intersection of US-31 and State Road 110. Police say Phyllis Schoonover, 95, of Culver was traveling west through the intersection in a 2013 Chevy Cruze when she failed to yield to southbound traffic and was hit by the semi.

Schoonover died in the crash. Police did not report any injuries to the semi driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.