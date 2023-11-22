2nd annual Gingerbread House Competition underway at Goshen Theater

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all contractors… No, make that confection contractors!

Goshen Theater is holding another gingerbread house competition, and there are cash prizes on the line. But you’d better get building, as the deadline is coming up next week!

Robert Tombari, the program manager at Goshen Theater, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to tell us all about the competition.

For everything you need to know about the competition, watch the video above or click here.

Goshen Theater is located at 216 S. Main Street.

