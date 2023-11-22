1 shot near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after one person was shot in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Marion and Taylor streets on reports of a shooting victim around 4:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

This marks the second shooting near the intersection so far this year after a gunshot wound victim walked into Memorial Hospital back in May. That victim, identified as 36-year-old Lecarrington Underwood, later died from his injuries.

