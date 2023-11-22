Advertise With Us

1 shot near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after one person was shot in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Marion and Taylor streets on reports of a shooting victim around 4:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

This marks the second shooting near the intersection so far this year after a gunshot wound victim walked into Memorial Hospital back in May. That victim, identified as 36-year-old Lecarrington Underwood, later died from his injuries.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

