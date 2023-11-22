1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend

A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.
A photo of the scene provided by our photojournalist.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Marion and Taylor streets. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Matthew Wiley of South Bend, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Wiley’s autopsy is set for Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or go online to leave an anonymous tip.

This marks the second deadly shooting near this intersection within the past six months. Back in May, a gunshot wound victim walked into Memorial Hospital. That victim, identified as 36-year-old Lecarrington Underwood, later died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Great travel weather now - Saturday. Light snow Sunday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Light snow Sunday will NOT impact main roads, but bridges and overpasses could get slick/slushy.

News

The Better Business Bureau has seen a 50% uptick in scams during the holiday season. ...

Scams to watch out for while shopping this holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
There are over 100 different scams that could affect a consumer during the holiday season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday revolving around online shopping these scams are becoming harder to detect.

News

Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams to watch out for

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

How to avoid scams when shopping this holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Notre Dame moves up to No. 18 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

No. 17 Notre Dame women rout winless Chicago State 113-35

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

LaPaz-North Township discusses study for fire territory

LaPaz-North Township discusses study for fire territory

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Lapaz-North Township Fire Department is looking to create a fire territory to help with better response times.

News

South Bend Transpo to operate on holiday schedule

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

South Bend to push back trash pickup for Thanksgiving

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Indiana's largest outdoor decorated Christmas tree arrives at The Inn at Saint Mary's

Updated: 10 hours ago