1 dead in shooting near Marion, Taylor Street intersection in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Bend on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities were dispatched around 4:45 p.m. to the intersection of Marion and Taylor streets. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Matthew Wiley of South Bend, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Wiley’s autopsy is set for Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or go online to leave an anonymous tip.

This marks the second deadly shooting near this intersection within the past six months. Back in May, a gunshot wound victim walked into Memorial Hospital. That victim, identified as 36-year-old Lecarrington Underwood, later died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.