Advertise With Us

Zoo mourns the death of 3-year-old bonobo amid RSV outbreak

Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.
Amali, a 3-year-old bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo, has died.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A bonobo at the Cincinnati Zoo has died after battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), zoo officials announced Monday.

The zoo said 3-year-old Amali received a week of supportive care before her death.

The zoo said the bonobos, a type of primate also known as pygmy chimpanzees, suffered an RSV outbreak within their troop.

Bonobos are susceptible to RSV and secondary infections. Young bonobos are at an even higher risk of complications, the zoo said.

Zoo officials said bonobos are incredibly intelligent and have a tight-knit social group, so the team allowed every bonobo to say goodbye to Amali and start the grieving process.

According to zookeepers, the entire bonobo troop “adored” Amali.

“It’s hard for everyone, and while her keepers and troop continue to grieve the loss, we’re comforted by the idea that she is reunited with her father Vernon. And despite only being 3, she has inspired countless guests to take action to help wild bonobos,” a news release said.

Zookeepers lovingly called Amali by her nickname, “Lil Bit,” and said she was always eager to interact with them. They would often see her arm waving, trying to get their attention.

“People say the best things come in small packages and after working with Amali I’m here to tell you... they’re right. Amali was small but mighty. She had a huge personality,” one of her keepers said.

Zookeepers are prioritizing supportive care for the rest of the bonobos that are showing RSV symptoms. However, they said they are seeing signs of recovery in the rest of the animals and remain hopeful that the infection has mostly run its course.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home in Elkhart that police responded to late Monday morning on Nov. 20, 2023.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead, 1 in critical condition in Elkhart
LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson charged with OWI after truck crash at Lighthouse Place...
Coroner charged with OWI after SUV crash at Lighthouse Place outlet mall
Crews battle large fire at Mishawaka home
Gary Parks, 39, Ashley Felix, 31, and Albert Graham Sr., 59, were all arrested for various...
2 children hospitalized after testing positive for meth in Marshall County drug bust
What should be done for migrants relocated to Chicago?
Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest

Latest News

5 families celebrate adoption in Berrien County
South Bend woman receives mother's grave marker after 6 month wait
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps
Martie Salt explores a new technique for delivering specific medical treatments in this edition...
Medical Moment: New field of ‘precision medicine’ revolutionizing healthcare
Medical Moment: New field of 'precision medicine' revolutionizing healthcare