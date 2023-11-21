Advertise With Us

Two-year-old dies after being shot by 3-year-old brother

Arlington man dies after accidental shooting
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 2-year-old little boy died over the weekend after an apparent accidental shooting Friday night, Nov. 17, in Gary.

Police say the child’s mother told them the 2-year-old was shot accidentally by her 3-year-old son.

She told officers her 3-year-old found the gun in her purse when she left a bedroom of the family home on Georgia Street in Gary.

The 2-year-old was rushed to Northlake Methodist Hospital, but died Saturday, Nov. 18

No identities have been released at this time and there is no word yet of any possible charges.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force is looking into the case.

WNDU.com will keep you updated on any new developments.

