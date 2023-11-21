Advertise With Us

Tips to keep your dog safe on Thanksgiving

By Amelia Lee
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The holiday season is a time to spread the love with family and friends with good food all around. But, you may not want to share everything with your furry friends.

It’s common knowledge not to feed your pup chocolate, but there are some Thanksgiving staples that they should not eat, like seasoned mashed potatoes, turkey, turkey skin, grapes, raisins, and even desert containing xylitol, an artificial sweetener.

Dr. Amanda Cunningham, the main veterinarian and owner of Lakeland animal care, says that if you do want them to feel involved, “There are a lot of great recipes online if you want to make dog or cat treats. Some of those involve pumpkin, peanut butter, and blueberries.”

If you’re traveling over Thanksgiving and plan to keep your furry friend in a kennel, then our pet vet, Dr. Visser, says to keep this mysterious contagious disease in mind, “the fact of the matter is we don’t know what’s causing it, but we don’t believe that it is traditional kennel coughs. But with this condition, it’s lasting longer and it is more violent and often goes into pneumonia syndrome.”

He says there’s only been one case seen in Indiana and none in Michigan so far. Some symptoms can include a persistent cough, a fever, being lethargic, and not eating. It is a severe cough that usually starts violently and has caused the death of affected dogs within two days.

Dr. Vesser says that it seems to be respiratory spread and that it is likely to be a virus. He says that pet owners can look out for a cough that does not improve, a fever of over 103, difficulty breathing, and multiple dogs infected within the same household.

If you want to keep your dog safe, Dr. Vesser says that you can consider avoiding boarding and grooming facilities, keep vaccinations up to date, and avoid social interactions and dog parks until more is known. He also says to consider in-home pet-sitting options.

