South Bend woman to receive mother’s grave marker after 6 month wait

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend cemetery has been receiving a number of complaints from residents.

Rain droplets fell on a cold fall Tuesday morning at Highland Cemetery. It’s a resting place for many, including the great coach Knute Rockne, and acts as a place loved ones can visit.

However, one woman says she has been waiting months for her mother’s plaque.

“My mom’s grave marker is not done,” Yolanda Hahn told 16 News Now. “She passed away June 29. I have been in contact with the offices of Highland here, and it’s been a hassle trying to get a direct answer from them as to when I can expect my mom’s marker.”

Hahn says her mother and father paid for their burial accommodations years ago. There were no issues when her dad was buried.

A few months after her mom’s death, she went to the office looking for answers.

“They wouldn’t give me a straight answer as to why the plaques were not here yet, and come to find out they lost my mom’s file because the lady we had met with at the beginning was no longer with Highland, and supposedly the people that worked here weren’t very efficient,” Hahn claims.

The Better Business Bureau has multiple postings and complaints revolving around similar problems with Highland Cemetary.

Everstory Partners, which is the corporate owner of the cemetery, says it’s a months-long process.

“And typically, we see a six to eight months lead time for a receipt of those items. On Nov. 15, we received word from the vendor that the item is being prepared, and the estimated ship date is Jan. 19, 2024. Which is in line with the time frame we typically see.”

