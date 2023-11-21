Police give update on kidnapping, robbery at Dunham’s Sports in Benton Twp.

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are releasing new details regarding the kidnapping and robbery at a sporting goods store last week in Benton Township.

According to police, the armed robbery happened last Thursday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.

While investigating, police learned that a manager at Dunham’s was kidnapped at gunpoint away from the store and was held hostage by two suspects. One of the suspects then went inside the store, which was closed at the time of the robbery, and stole a large number of pistols.

The manager was released by the suspects after the robbery and called police, who tracked the suspects and took them into custody. Police say all but one of the stolen pistols was successfully recovered.

Law enforcement officials held a joint news conference on Tuesday to announce more details on the investigation.

