Pokagon Band, Four Winds hands out Thanksgiving meals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos are giving out holiday care packages!

Distribution took place bright and early at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Tuesday morning.

Organizers told 16 News Now that the boxes each contain a turkey, potatoes, and perhaps the most important: pumpkin pie. The food drive is an event the employees look forward to each year.

“It’s a chance for us to give back to the community, and maybe some people that may be a little less fortunate for the holiday season,” said Scott Rice, general manager of Four Winds Field.

1,000 baskets have been put together, organizers say. Rice also says they’ll go toward feeding the hungry across Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.