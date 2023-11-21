Advertise With Us

Pokagon Band, Four Winds hands out Thanksgiving meals

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos are giving out holiday care packages!

Distribution took place bright and early at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Tuesday morning.

Organizers told 16 News Now that the boxes each contain a turkey, potatoes, and perhaps the most important: pumpkin pie. The food drive is an event the employees look forward to each year.

“It’s a chance for us to give back to the community, and maybe some people that may be a little less fortunate for the holiday season,” said Scott Rice, general manager of Four Winds Field.

1,000 baskets have been put together, organizers say. Rice also says they’ll go toward feeding the hungry across Michiana.

