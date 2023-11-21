More than 120 guns stolen from Benton Twp. sporting goods store, police say

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two men are facing federal charges after police say they kidnapped the manager of a sporting goods in Benton Township and stole more than 120 guns last week.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday afternoon, officials say the kidnapping and robbery was carried out last Thursday, Nov. 16, but lasted into the early hours of Friday, Nov. 17, at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.

Officials say the Benton Township Police Department received a 911 call from the store manager of Dunham’s Sports at around 2 a.m. on Friday. He allegedly told police that two unknown people approached him outside of his home just before 10 p.m. on Thursday and held him at gunpoint. He was then blindfolded, handcuffed, and placed in the back of his own car.

The suspects then drove the manager to an unknown area and threatened him with a gun to his head until he gave them the passcode for the security system at the store and told them how to access it.

One of the suspects then stayed with the manager while the other left. That’s when surveillance video shows the other suspect entering the store around 10:40 p.m., disabling the alarm system, and filling two Yeti coolers with handguns before leaving.

According to officials, 123 handguns in totals were missing from the store.

Authorities say they were led to one of the suspects because they allegedly used CashApp to try to send money from the manager’s card to another account. This ultimately led them to finding the two suspects, who were identified during Tuesday’s press conference as brothers Dontrell Nance and Darnell Bishop.

Nance and Bishop were later taken into custody after police recovered all but one of the 123 stolen guns.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

You can rewatch the press conference in its entirety in the video below:

