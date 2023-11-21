Medical Moment: New field of ‘precision medicine’ revolutionizing healthcare

(WNDU) - We’re seeing the dawn of a new era in medical treatment. It’s called precision medicine, and it’s doing away with the one-size-fits-all approach to treating certain diseases.

It looks at a patient’s genetic makeup and tailors the most effective treatment for them based, in part, on their DNA.

Health and fitness have always been a big part of David Perry’s life. You’d never guess this 58-year-old grandfather has been living with a brain tumor for five years.

“The first thought when you hear you have a brain tumor is, ‘Okay, what about the future?’” explained David Perry, a patient.

So far, Perry has managed to avoid chemo and radiation. That’s because he happens to have a genetic profile that qualifies him for an experimental new drug, one that uses precision medicine.

“I like to think about precision medicine, as, really, this idea of tailoring the medication or the treatment to the patient’s tumor,” said Dr. Joe Mendez, a neuro-oncologist at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Chemotherapy works by killing all the cells around the cancer, even the noncancerous ones, which come with severe side effects. But precision medicine is able to target just the cancer, leaving healthy cells alone.

“It is a unique way of attacking cancer. Something that we haven’t done for a long time,” Dr. Mendez said.

And the drug is working; there has been zero growth in Perry’s brain tumor for this year and a half he’s been on the drug. And he says the only side effects he’s seeing are those that come with getting older.

“I don’t have to be sick; I can work as much as I want, go to the gym as much as I want,” Perry said. “I can enjoy my wife, my children, my grandchildren and live a normal life full of hope.”

Mendez says the concept of precision medicine will continue to evolve as doctors create better treatment plans for cancer patients.

