Local church hosts community Thanksgiving meal for those in need

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Christ Temple Apostolic Church fed the hungry and provided groceries for neighbors in need. It is part of their annual community Thanksgiving meal.

After the big meal, families got to take home groceries from the food pantry.

Church leaders said they may not be able to feed everybody in the community, but they can feed somebody, and want to step in to fill a need.

Christ Temple has hosted this event for over 10 years, and said they are grateful to serve their neighbors in this way.

“It’s a way for us to really sow seeds of generosity and love within our community. You know, I know a lot of families are struggling and this is just providing those basic needs of food is just a really big mission that we have,” said Jim McKinnies, who is a pastor at the church.

If you are struggling and need some food, Christ Temple’s food pantry is open twice a month.

