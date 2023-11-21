Lakeside Road reopens to traffic after train derailment in New Buffalo Twp.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A road that was closed to traffic after a train derailed last week in New Buffalo Township has now reopened.

Officials with the Berrien County Road Department said on Tuesday afternoon that Lakeside Road has reopened to traffic between US-12 and Kruger Road. The road was closed so crews could make necessary railroad-related repairs.

The derailment happened last Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Lakeside Road crossing near US-12. Officials say a tow truck was in the process of removing another truck that was stuck on the tracks when a westbound Amtrak train headed for Chicago was unable to stop and collided with both vehicles.

The train, which was headed to Chicago, derailed but stayed upright on the tracks, according to officials. Of the approximate 200 passengers on the train, officials say six people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Monday, the Berrien County Public Safety Communication Center said it appears a technology failure and misidentification of a crossing contributed to the crash that led to the derailment of the train. Officials say the technology issue has been resolved, and Berrien County is reviewing its 911 emergency dispatch protocols to mitigate any future occurrence.

The incident remains under investigation.

A photo provided by our reporter Monica Murphy of the derailed train, taken on Nov. 16, 2023. (WNDU)

