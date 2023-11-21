Lakeside Road reopens to traffic after train derailment in New Buffalo Twp.

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A road that was closed to traffic after a train derailed last week in New Buffalo Township has now reopened.

Officials with the Berrien County Road Department said on Tuesday afternoon that Lakeside Road has reopened to traffic between US-12 and Kruger Road. The road was closed so crews could make necessary railroad-related repairs.

The derailment happened last Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Lakeside Road crossing near US-12. Officials say a tow truck was in the process of removing another truck that was stuck on the tracks when a westbound Amtrak train headed for Chicago was unable to stop and collided with both vehicles.

The train, which was headed to Chicago, derailed but stayed upright on the tracks, according to officials. Of the approximate 200 passengers on the train, officials say six people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Monday, the Berrien County Public Safety Communication Center said it appears a technology failure and misidentification of a crossing contributed to the crash that led to the derailment of the train. Officials say the technology issue has been resolved, and Berrien County is reviewing its 911 emergency dispatch protocols to mitigate any future occurrence.

The incident remains under investigation.

A photo provided by our reporter Monica Murphy of the derailed train, taken on Nov. 16, 2023.
A photo provided by our reporter Monica Murphy of the derailed train, taken on Nov. 16, 2023.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison

Buchanan mayor issues statement regarding suspension of city manager

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mayor Sean Denison says he suspended City Manager Ben Eldridge over complaints made by city employees.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Holiday health & safety, sleeping tips

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

News

Ask the Doctor: November 21, 2023

Ask the Doctor: November 21, 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...

Court transcripts reveal exchange between judge, former attorneys for Delphi murders suspect before withdrawal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The document details the discussion that was had in the judge’s chambers between Richard Allen’s original lawyers, prosecutors, and the special judge in the Delphi murders case.

Latest News

Crime

More than 120 guns stolen from Benton Twp. sporting goods store, police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two men are facing federal charges after police say they kidnapped the manager of a sporting goods in Benton Township and stole more than 120 guns last week.

News

It’s the start of one the busiest travel weeks in nearly 18 years according to the American...

Busy Thanksgiving Travel already underway throughout South Bend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest travel days of the year and that is expected to be seen locally. Officials with South Bend International Airport are expecting over 8600 passengers to go through the checkpoint over the course of the week.

News

Tips from Indiana State Troopers for heavy travel this week

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Gearing up to be one of the busiest travel weeks in recent years

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain for the Tuesday AM commute. Dry Wednesday PM - Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs will get close to 50 degrees for Thanksgiving

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago