Ice skating returns to Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The colder weather means one thing at Howard Park: the ice skating rink returns!

It officially reopened at this year’s Winter Open on Friday, Nov. 24, starting at 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Events included yoga on the ice, reindeer at the park, cookie decorating at the park’s Center Commons, a character meet-and-greet, and more!

Ice skating costs $10 for adults 18 and up. It’s $7 for kids between three and 17 years old.

For a full list of ice skating session times and to apply, click here.

