Ice skating returns to Howard Park on Friday

(City of South Bend)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The colder weather means one thing at Howard Park: the ice skating rink is set to return!

It officially reopens at this year’s Winter Open on Friday, Nov. 24, starting at 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Events include yoga on the ice, reindeer at the park, cookie decorating at the park’s Center Commons, a character meet-and-greet, and more!

Ice skating costs $10 for adults 18 and up. It’s $7 for kids between three and 17 years old.

The entire Winter Open schedule is enclosed below:

  • Yoga on Ice from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
  • Welcome with Mayor James Mueller at 9:55 a.m.
  • Complimentary Donuts and Hot Chocolate (First Come, First Served Until Gone) at 10:00 a.m.
  • Irish Figure Skating Club from 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.
  • First Skate with the River City Rovers from 10:25 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
  • DJ Big Perm from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Reindeer at Howard Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • FREE Face Paint for the Kids from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Rudolph Movie Shorts from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Cookie Decorating in the Howard Park Center Commons from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Character Meet and Greet, Including Spark, Santa’s Elves, and more at 2:30 p.m.
  • Holiday Drink Specials and Cash Bar from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Howard Holiday Market Inside the Howard Park Event Center from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (The Howard Holiday Market will also be open on Saturday, November 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
  • DJ Glow Skate from 7:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 8:00 p.m.

For a full list of ice skating session times, and to apply, click here.

