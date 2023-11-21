Advertise With Us

Holiday Travel Reminder: Put the phone down while driving

By 16 News Now and Lauren Moss
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A quick reminder as you travel this holiday: put your phone down!

Under the Hands-Free Law, drivers are not allowed to hold or interact with a mobile device while driving. That means no texting, emailing, or using any app on the phone.

Not only is it illegal, but it’s extremely dangerous.

Still, plenty of people admit to using their phones while behind the wheel, and they’re doing more than just calling someone.

More than a quarter of our surveyed participants said they are actively on social media. They are scrolling through their feeds while they are driving, and that includes shopping... making a purchase while they are rolling down the road. They are alarming stats, and we need to pay attention to them,” said Joan Woodward, president of the Travelers Institute.

In fact, increases in distracted driving have caused an additional 1,800 crashes on Thanksgiving since 2020, according to Cambridge Mobile Telematics.

