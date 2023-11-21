First Alert Weather: Rain for the Tuesday AM commute. Dry Wednesday PM - Saturday

TUESDAY: Steady rain for the morning commute. Scattered showers for the afternoon and evening commute. Total rainfall of 0.75 to 1.00″. High near 45F. Wind: SE turning NW at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers ending by early evening. Chance of a lake effect rain shower overnight into Wednesday morning. Low 36F. Wind NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early with a slight chance of a lake effect rain shower north of the U.S. 20 Bypass. Clouds break by late afternoon. High near 45F. Low 30F. Wind NW at 10 to 20 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Sunshine and some clouds. High near 48F. Low 27F. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 20 mph.

BLACK FRIDAY: Sun & clouds. High 40F. Low 25F. Wind NE at 5 to 10 mph.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High near 40F. Low 23F. Wind light.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of LIGHT rain/snow late in the day. Outside of wet roads, NO road impacts are expected form the weather. High near 38F. Low 28F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

