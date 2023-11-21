Crossing Borders Part 2: Crisis hits close to home for volunteers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, we are continuing our special series called “Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest.”

Busloads of asylum-seeking migrants continue to arrive in Chicago. These are people looking for safety, jobs, and opportunity.

On Monday, we told you just a little bit about the Southwest Organizing Project in Chicago. Staffed with volunteers, SWOP is doing all it can to make things work for the asylum-seeking migrants being dropped by the busload in Chicago.

The Southwest Organizing Project’s mission is to build a broad-based organization of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish faith institutions in southwest Chicago.

And for some volunteers in the organization, this influx of migrants hits close to home.

Here again are the tents. They aren’t perched on mountain tops overlooking scenic vistas, nor are they pitched upon beds of pine needle and scrub grass.

These tents are still lined up along the front of Chicago Lawn’s 8th district police headquarters with cold concrete beneath them and a Windy City winter looming.

The good news, if there is any, is that after two months of escalating bus arrivals, the number of migrants landing here has slowed. As of Nov. 13, 2023, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management estimated roughly 2,300 migrants were seeking shelter in the city — the fewest since late summer.

What’s more? Some migrants, weary of life in a tent city and few job opportunities, are returning home.

But while the influx of migrants may have slowed, they are still arriving.

“If they come to the city of Chicago, they are taken to O’Hare, Midway, the 32 shelters that are open, or police stations,” said Imelda Salazar, a community organizer with the Southwest Organizing Project. “The day-to-day is finding them where to stay, give them food. And as you know, Chicago’s getting colder.”

SWOP volunteer Alfredo Palafox grew up in Chicago and was immersed in a close-knit network of fellow Mexican Americans. He has been shaken by the number of migrants who’ve lost track of family while traveling here.

“And when they’re here, it’s like, ‘I don’t know where my nephew’s at,’ ‘I don’t know where my son is at,’ ‘I don’t know where my husband is at,’” Palafox said. “Because when they arrive, nobody knows what happened. They get separated. Some people went here, some people went to the other states.”

Wendy Robles crossed into the United States from Mexico 17 years ago and lives in constant fear her husband Oscar, who is facing deportation orders, could be sent back. (WNDU)

Helping those isolated migrants motivates Palafox, as it does Wendy Robles.

Robles crossed into the United States from Mexico 17 years ago and lives in constant fear her husband Oscar, who is facing deportation orders, could be sent back.

“The reason I became a volunteer is to give back, even if it’s just a little compared to what I have received,” Robles said.

The tears came quickly as Robles told her story to our Erika Jimenez. Paralyzed as her husband meets regularly with authorities to avoid deportation, Robles focuses on helping newly arrived migrants navigate Chicago.

“I have benefited from the programs this organization has, and this doesn’t feel like an organization,” she said. “It feels welcoming. I feel grateful. I feel like I’m part of a family.”

At the moment, this tent city is no longer growing. But even without growth, Chicago resources remain overtaxed.

For their part, these asylum-seekers aren’t looking for handouts. They are looking for jobs. And as Salazar told us, their migration is likely to continue until they find work.

One thing I know is if there are jobs, you will have immigrant families.

This Chicago story originates on the U.S.-Mexico border. By any objective assessment, it is a mess down there.

In part three of our series on Wednesday, we will check in with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor of Indiana. He maintains our border is wide open to not just migrants, but also drugs and even terrorists.

