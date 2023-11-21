Buchanan mayor issues statement regarding suspension of city manager

Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from the mayor of Buchanan after his decision to suspend the city’s manager.
Mayor Sean Denison says he suspended City Manager Ben Eldridge over complaints made by city employees. He says he made that decision after one commissioner disclosed the complaints to Eldridge before an investigation could begin.
Denison says his decision was an effort to protect city employees, including Eldridge, and says he’s been suspended with full pay and benefits while the city investigates the complaints.
In a statement sent to 16 News Now on Tuesday, Denison says the decision was between “removing one person from the work environment or many city hall staff members, to the harm of the city operations and citizens.”
Denison says no laws or contract rights have been violated. He says he’s asking the commission to consider the matter right after the holiday.
