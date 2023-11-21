5 families celebrate adoption in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Today, five families made a forever commitment to each other, having their adoptions finalized in front of friends and other family members.

The event was so important that Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra came to join the day’s proceedings.

“In the past year in Michigan, we’ve roughly 1600 children adopted through the foster care system through DHS. And we are looking to do more of that and by coming to events like this and making people aware, perhaps they’ll open their hearts and minds to the thought of adoption,” Justice Zahra explained.

They celebrate these adoptions just before Thanksgiving to highlight adoptions and the needs of children in foster care.

Extended family and siblings joined parents in the courtroom, committing themselves to be a part of the village to raise these children and to be great brothers and sisters.

After the official business was done, families got to gather and celebrate with pictures, yummy snacks, and fun crafts for the kids.

Justice Zahra says this day is special and personal for him for two reasons.

“I love adoption day for two reasons. One, it’s the happiest thing a judge can do, and two, it brings back many happy memories for me because my youngest sister in my family was adopted and reminds me of my day in court finalizing the adoption.”

