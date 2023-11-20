Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to families in need at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’ve been hard at work with our friends at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to make sure everyone has a bird this Thanksgiving.

On Monday, there was a turkey distribution at Four Winds Field, and volunteers filled the vans and hearts of those in need.

The turkeys are provided free of charge, but there’s a limit to one per household.

“Thanksgiving is all about food and family,” said Marijo Martinec, the executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “So, it’s just really humbling to be able to provide a turkey for people to celebrate with their families as well.”

Today’s distribution was expected to serve 500 households.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.