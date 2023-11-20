Advertise With Us

Medical Moment: Putting issues to bed when it comes to autism and sleep

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At least half of autistic children on the spectrum struggle with sleep patterns.

High anxiety, medication, or sleep apnea are often part of the issue. Up to 16% of neurotypical children suffer from poor sleep, compared to 50% of kids with autism. The other is how these children process medications and hormones.

“Different genes can affect how we either synthesize or make melatonin in the body or how we break it down,” explained Dr. Beth Malow, sleep division director at Vanderbilt.

Anxiety, chronic insomnia, and middle-of-night awakenings are triggers for kids with no “off switch.”

“Anxiety versus over-arousal can be really tricky, especially if your child has limited language and can’t tell you what they’re experiencing. And the idea is that you just can’t turn your brain off,” Dr. Malow said.

Rather than tackling problems at 3 a.m., parents are advised to rewind.

“I even go backward to what’s happening during the day. Because what’s happening during the day is gonna feed into what happens at night.”

Before bed, set the stage with quiet and low light. Plus, if sleep apnea is the cause, CPAP masks are now much less claustrophobic.

“Even people with autism, who have sensory sensitivities, can tolerate it,” Dr. Malow said.

And we all need our sleep!

Doctors say this advice should also increase REM sleep. It’s most important for mental health, especially in those with autism, who get 10% less REM restorative sleep than neurotypical kids.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn legally surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in northwest Indiana
Suspects arrested after manager held hostage, pistols stolen from Benton Twp. sports store
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Crews battle large fire at Mishawaka home

Latest News

Hoosier Racing Tire still in competition to be the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
Transgender Day of Remembrance commemorates those lost to violence
Medical Moment: Putting issues to bed when it comes to autism and sleep
Freeman recognizes Notre Dame’s struggles on the road this season