Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (WNDU) - Notre Dame closes out the season at Stanford, and we’re looking back at the year it was for the Irish.

That was the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

We asked you what you think has been the most memorable moment of the season. Here’s how you voted:

Opening the season in Ireland: 5%

The last-second score in the Ohio State game: 34%

Sam Hartman converting on 4th-and-16 against Duke: 13%

The 99-yard kickoff return by Jadarian Price against USC: 33%

Something else: 15%

As always, thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, and thank you for voting in our fan polls this season!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.