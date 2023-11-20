Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Stanford

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STANFORD, Calif. (WNDU) - Notre Dame closes out the season at Stanford, and we’re looking back at the year it was for the Irish.

That’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

What do you think has been the most memorable moment of the season? Your options are listed below:

  • Opening the season in Ireland
  • The last-second score in the Ohio State game
  • Sam Hartman converting on 4th-and-16 against Duke
  • The 99-yard kickoff return by Jadarian Price against USC
  • Something else

To cast your vote, click here. The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

We’ll reveal the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs this week on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. EST.

