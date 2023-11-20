Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (WNDU) - Notre Dame closes out the season at Stanford, and we’re looking back at the year it was for the Irish.

That’s the topic of this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

What do you think has been the most memorable moment of the season? Your options are listed below:

Opening the season in Ireland

The last-second score in the Ohio State game

Sam Hartman converting on 4th-and-16 against Duke

The 99-yard kickoff return by Jadarian Price against USC

Something else

To cast your vote, click here. The poll will remain open until 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

We’ll reveal the results on Countdown to Kickoff, which airs this week on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.