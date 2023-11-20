LIGHTS at Fernwood Botanical Garden return for Thanksgiving weekend

NILES, MI. (WNDU) -This Thanksgiving weekend you can get into the holiday cheer with the return of a winter classic, the LIGHTS at Fernwood Botanical Garden in Niles, Michigan.

This is the third year in a row the garden has hosted its light show and it’s growing each year.

There’s nearly one million lights spread throughout the 105 acres of garden and nature preserve.

From hanging stars in the trees, to tunnels of light to walk through, there are plenty of attractions to check out.

The event kicks off this Friday, it’s one of the “brighter” ways to get into the holiday spirit this time of year.

“Were so excited it’s an event by the community for the community,” said Elaine Rowland, Director of Marketing at Fernwood Botanical Garden. “We couldn’t do it without your team and our volunteer group. It’s just fun, it’s 29 nights of magic, great for every age. It’s a great way to make tradition, memories, and be outside during the winter.”

In addition to the countless photo-ops thanks to the lights, there are plenty of indoor activities to check out at the educational center.

There are workshops, learning opportunities, and plenty of craft opportunities like the Holiday wreath workshop.

Volunteers even built a giant Lite Brite for kids and adults to create fun looking messages.

If you are interested in volunteering on a night, you can click here.

LIGHTS will have specified time slots for visitors to check out the show. You can purchase tickets online here.

LIGHTS will be at Fernwood from Nov 24th until Jan. 6th

Fernwood Botanical Garden is located at 13988 Range Line Rd, Niles, MI 49120

