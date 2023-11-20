Advertise With Us

Hoosier Racing Tire still in competition to be the 'Coolest Thing Made in Indiana'

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Plymouth might be home to the coolest thing made in Indiana!

The competition is down to four entries: Hard Truth Distillery in Nashville, Guardian Bikes in Seymour, Blue Fox Farms LLC in Wawaka, and Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth.

Those interested in voting can do so through Friday. The finalists will be announced on Monday, Nov. 27.

To vote, click here.

