Crews battling large fire at Mishawaka home

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews are working hard in the wind to put out a large fire at a house in Mishawaka.

Crews were called just after 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of Victoria Street just off Lincoln Way East.

16 News Now is working to confirm if anyone was home or if any rescues took place.

A neighbor tells our team that two labs were rescued from the home, but our team is working to confirm that as well.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

