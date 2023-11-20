Crews battling large fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews are working hard in the wind to put out a large fire at a house in Mishawaka.

Crews were called just after 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of Victoria Street just off Lincoln Way East.

16 News Now is working to confirm if anyone was home or if any rescues took place.

A neighbor tells our team that two labs were rescued from the home, but our team is working to confirm that as well.

