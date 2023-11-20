Crews battle large fire at Mishawaka home

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews were working hard in the wind on Monday morning to put out a large fire at a house in Mishawaka.

Crews were called just after 11:10 a.m. to the 100 block of Victoria Street just off Lincoln Way East.

16 News Now is working to confirm if anyone was home or if any rescues took place. A neighbor tells our team that two labs were rescued from the home, but our team is working to confirm that as well.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

