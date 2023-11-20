Advertise With Us

Coroner charged with OWI after SUV crash at Lighthouse Place outlet mall

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson is facing drunk driving charges after a single SUV crash this past weekend.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, 67-year-old Swanson is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a crash outside Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City on Friday.

Police say the front end of her 2014 Dodge Journey was heavily damaged from striking the entrance sign to the mall’s northwest side and driving over mall landscaping around 9 p.m.

Police also say that she called for a tow truck before responding officers arrived. When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, police claim Swanson said, “Too much.”

Court records say Swanson had a blood alcohol level above 0.15%, nearly twice the legal limit.

Swanson posted a $605 cash bond the next morning.

