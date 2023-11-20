2nd Chance Pet: Arious

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Arious!

Arious, or Ari for short, is about 2 years old. Stanton says he is a sweetheart who loves kids!

To find out if Arious is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Arious or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726. You can also stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org or follow them on Facebook.

