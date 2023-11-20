2 children hospitalized after testing positive for meth in Marshall County drug bust

Gary Parks, 39, Ashley Felix, 31, and Albert Graham Sr., 59, were all arrested for various...
Gary Parks, 39, Ashley Felix, 31, and Albert Graham Sr., 59, were all arrested for various drug-related charges.(Marshall County Sheriff's Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two children were hospitalized after testing positive for meth and three people were arrested in a drug bust last week in Marshall County.

Officers served a search warrant around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Economy Inn in Plymouth. They reportedly found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and legend drugs.

Indiana Department of Child Services agents were also called to the scene to take custody of a 12-year-old girl and an 8-month-old girl. Both children were taken to the hospital after they tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gary Parks, 39, Ashley Felix, 31, and Albert Graham Sr., 59, were all arrested for various drug-related charges. All three suspects were given $100,000 cash bonds.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance Pet: Arious

2nd Chance Pet: Arious

Updated: moments ago

News

Crews battling large fire at Mishawaka home

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Crews were called late Monday morning to the 100 block of Victoria Street just off Lincoln Way East.

News

Crews battling large fire at Mishawaka home

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

A look ahead at 'Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest'

A look ahead at 'Crossing Borders: Migrants in the Midwest'

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Stanford

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

Pets

‘The News Dog’ finds Irish faithful after Wake Forest win

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
When the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take home the win, everything in Michiana is a little bit better.

News

'The News Dog' finding Irish faithful

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

This Thanksgiving weekend you can get into the holiday cheer with the return of the LIGHTS at...

LIGHTS at Fernwood Botanical Garden return for Thanksgiving weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
This is the third year in a row the garden has hosted its light show and it's growing each year. There's nearly one million lights on display throughout the 105 acres of garden and nature preserve.

News

Making memories for the 3rd annual LIGHTS at Fernwood

Updated: 2 hours ago

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Notre Dame at Stanford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
What do you think has been the most memorable moment of the season?