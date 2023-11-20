2 children hospitalized after testing positive for meth in Marshall County drug bust

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two children were hospitalized after testing positive for meth and three people were arrested in a drug bust last week in Marshall County.

Officers served a search warrant around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Economy Inn in Plymouth. They reportedly found a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and legend drugs.

Indiana Department of Child Services agents were also called to the scene to take custody of a 12-year-old girl and an 8-month-old girl. Both children were taken to the hospital after they tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gary Parks, 39, Ashley Felix, 31, and Albert Graham Sr., 59, were all arrested for various drug-related charges. All three suspects were given $100,000 cash bonds.

