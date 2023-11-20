19-year-old survives fiery crash in Cass County
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old Colon man miraculously survived a fiery crash after slamming into a tree early Sunday morning in Cass County.
He was traveling south on Lewis Lake Road in Porter Township around 5:20 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree.
His car then burst into flames.
He was taken to the hospital with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.
