19-year-old survives fiery crash in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old Colon man miraculously survived a fiery crash after slamming into a tree early Sunday morning in Cass County.

He was traveling south on Lewis Lake Road in Porter Township around 5:20 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree.

His car then burst into flames.

He was taken to the hospital with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old was traveling south on Lewis Lake Road early Sunday morning when he lost control and struck a tree.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

