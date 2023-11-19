Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to families in need at Frankie’s BBQ

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are turkeys moving in the meadow with a regal strut, and then there are turkeys basting in the oven for a Thanksgiving feast.

With apologies to our vegetarian friends, we were focused on the latter on Saturday.

The Men of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity in South Bend hosted a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Frankie’s BBQ. Volunteers passed out turkeys to families in need from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“We understand the need in our community for people to be able to have a good Thanksgiving and a meal, and sometimes you need a helping hand,” said fraternity and mason member Isaac Hunt. “Us coming together really brings that together to give a helping hand to people in the community that could use a turkey.”

There was a steady turnout for this first come, first served event.

The mood was upbeat among the volunteers who gathered to pass out the birds on a beautiful Saturday morning. There was even an opportunity to show off some dance moves while waiting for folks to come collect a holiday bird.

