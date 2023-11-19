Advertise With Us

Statue for legendary Irish women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw to be unveiled Dec. 17

(KBTX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statue for former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw is set to make its debut in about a month.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the statue of the legendary coach will be unveiled ahead of Notre Dame’s home game on Dec. 17 against Purdue. It’s a fitting matchup for the occasion, as McGraw’s Irish knocked off the Boilermakers in the 2001 national championship game.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick announced back in December 2021 that a statue would be built for McGraw outside of Purcell Pavilion.

McGraw became head coach at Notre Dame in 1987 and built the Irish into a national powerhouse. She led the Irish to nine Final Fours, seven championship game appearances, and two national championships in 2001 and 2018.

McGraw retired after the 2019-2020 season after winning 848 games with Notre Dame and more than 936 overall. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

