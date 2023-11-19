Advertise With Us

Santa, Rudolph make annual visit to Niles for day of ‘holiday magic’

The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event...
The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event on Saturday.(WNDU)
By George Mallet
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - They started giving away tickets at the start of the month, and Saturday was the payoff.

The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event.

Of course, Santa was there. He always is.

And yes, Rudolph was there, too.

But here’s the thing — Rudolph is under the stewardship of the history center. The library, meantime, takes charge of Santa. So, it made perfect sense for the library and history center to team up for this holiday kickoff!

“We’re neighbors, and we do a lot of programming together,” explained Christina Arseneau, the executive director of the Niles History Center. “We just started talking one day that instead of doing separate holiday events, let’s make one big one for the community for the community here. And so, with us having Rudolph and them having Santa already, it just made it natural for us to combine it.”

Arseneau went on to say “Holiday Magic” brings a collective smile to everyone’s face, including those working the event.

You really can’t mess up when you have real, live reindeer juxtaposed with the jolly old elf.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township after crash
Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison
Group files paperwork to remove Buchanan’s mayor
A mugshot of Cedrick Holloway.
Man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping after South Bend home invasion
First Alert Weather: Lovely Fall Weekend! (And Then There’s Thanksgiving...)
Friday Night Football: NorthWood advances to state final, Knox and North Judson fall

Latest News

Volunteers passed out turkeys to families in need from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to families in need at Frankie’s BBQ
Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? These Michiana restaurants have you covered
Niles history center, district library teaming up for day of ‘holiday magic’
It is global entrepreneurship week and the Founder Factory Summit was held for its third year.
Founder Factory Summit held in South Bend for third year