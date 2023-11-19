Kingdom Impact Church holds Thanksgiving dinner, hands out turkeys

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, local organizations are doing just that, giving thanks for their blessings and giving back to the community.

Saturday afternoon, Kingdom Impact Church on Lincolnway West in South Bend welcomed their neighbors for their 5th annual Thanksgiving meal and Community Fair.

As well as a delicious home-cooked meal, attendees got a chance to learn about resources in the community that could help people struggling around the holidays.

They tell us they want to build people up by providing not only a church service but also a church home.

“A lot of times, it can be perceived that you want to just take, take, take, but here, we want to make sure we give, give, give,” said Chantella Newsome, the assistant pastor at Kingdom Impact Church. “A lot of times, people don’t understand what a blessing it is to give to someone who has absolutely nothing, and they’re extremely grateful that there is someone out there that still cares.”

Kingdom Impact will give out 160 turkeys on Sunday at their South Bend and Elkhart locations.

Turkeys will be given out after the 10:30 a.m. church service in Elkhart and following the 12:30 p.m. church service in South Bend.

“They’ve got to hear the word before they get the bird,” Newsome said.

Kingdom Impact South Bend is located at 2404 Lincolnway W, South Bend, IN, 46628.

Kingdom Impact Elkhart is located at 2201 Toledo Rd, Elkhart, IN 46516.

