First Alert Weather: Widespread Rain Tuesday, Cold for Thanksgiving!

Clouds move in Monday, Rain on Tuesday, Cold air remains for Turkey Day!
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 35F. Winds: E 5-15.

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. Rain develops during the evening hours and becomes widespread Monday night. High 46F. Winds: E 15-25 mph. Rain Chances 30% after noon, increasing to 80% overnight.

TUESDAY: Rain likely most of the day and could be heavy at times. Rain totals between 0.5-1″, locally up to 2″. Low 38F. High 47F. Winds: NW 10-20. Rain chances 80%.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning sprinkles or flurries depending on temperatures, ending by noon, with clouds slowly breaking up into the afternoon. Low 32F. High 42F. Winds SW 10-15 mph. Precipitation chances 20% before noon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Thanksgiving should remain dry with an occasional flurry if winds line up just right, but will also stay cool with highs in the 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Another system will move in sometime in the weekend bringing another chance for wintry precipitation through the entire weekend. Models have been highly varied on when the system arrives to Michiana, so stay tuned this week as more data comes in the weather lab.

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

