First Alert Weather: Rain, Possible Wintry Mix as Thanksgiving Week Begins!

Nice conditions Sunday followed by a rough Thanksgiving week with wintry mix and colder temps expected
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNDAY: All day full sun with light winds. High 53F. Low 35F. Winds NE 5.

MONDAY: Cloudy morning skies followed by rain entering Michiana in the afternoon and evening, becoming more widespread overnight. High 48F. Low 38F. Winds E 15-25 mph. Rain chances 30% after noon.

TUESDAY: Rain filtering through all day long with about 0.25″-0/5″ of rain in total. As the system moves out overnight, temps could drop below freezing and light lake effect snow could occur overnight into Wednesday. High 49F. Low 30F. Winds E 15-25 mph. Rain chances 60%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the system moves out late Tuesday, there will be a chance of lake effect snow from Wednesday to Thanksgiving, but another system will move in early Saturday and bring another chance for wintry mix and snow from Sat-Sun. Temps will also slowly fall to highs in the 30s and lows into the mid 20s by the weekend.

