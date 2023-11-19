Concord High School students raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The last thing a parent ever wants to hear is that their child is extremely ill, but Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis is dedicated to healing every child who enters their doors.

Here in Michiana, Concord High School students are helping Riley heal children, and they’re doing it by holding their annual Potter’s Marathon fundraiser.

It all started 25 years ago with just ten students when Concord ceramics teacher Bob Bieber decided student-made and sold pottery would help spread the arts among the community while raising money for noble causes.

“I personally know some people who have been in Riley Children’s Hospital, and knowing that I can do something to give back to my community fulfills my heart; I love helping others, and I’m so glad this is the way I can give back to my community,” said Maria Pachano, a Concord High School junior & current Potter’s Marathon president.

With well over 150 students this year, they spend 24 hours straight at the school hand sculpting pottery, which will later be sold, with all proceeds going to Riley.

“Being up for 24 hours and making sure everything is going how it’s supposed to; it’s all very hard, but what keeps me going is knowing I have a great team behind me,” Pachano said.

Since its founding, Concord High School Potter’s Marathon has raised half a million dollars for sick children. In the Potter’s Marathon’s first year (1999), they raised $2,138. They tell us they hope to beat last year’s record of $35,700.

“I am so lucky to have a great team behind me,” Pachano said. “They are so supportive, so amazing, and I couldn’t be more proud to have them with me.”

While Concord High School raises money for Riley Children’s Hospital all year round, they will hold a banquet and check presentation ceremony in April to reveal how much they raised this year.

“This is something that can bring people together and make kids know that they will have an impact on anybody,” Pachano said. “We don’t know who it’s going to, but we know it’s definitely going for a good cause. And for the people at home who may donate, I just want to say thank you because I know every penny counts.”

The finished product will be ready to purchase in 2 to 3 weeks.

Head to CHS Potter’s Marathon’s Instagram or Facebook page to purchase pottery.

You can make checks payable to Concord High School Potter’s Marathon.

You can also email them at pottersmarathon@gmail.com to place an order.

