Advertise With Us

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak train derails in New Buffalo Township after crash
Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison
Group files paperwork to remove Buchanan’s mayor
A mugshot of Cedrick Holloway.
Man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping after South Bend home invasion
First Alert Weather: Lovely Fall Weekend! (And Then There’s Thanksgiving...)
Friday Night Football: NorthWood advances to state final, Knox and North Judson fall

Latest News

Since its founding, Concord High School Potter’s Marathon has raised half a million dollars for...
Concord High School students raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital
As well as a delicious home-cooked meal, attendees got a chance to learn about resources in the...
Kingdom Impact Church holds Thanksgiving dinner, hands out turkeys
The Niles District Library and Niles History Center hosted their annual “Holiday Magic” event...
Santa, Rudolph make annual visit to Niles for day of ‘holiday magic’
Volunteers passed out turkeys to families in need from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to families in need at Frankie’s BBQ