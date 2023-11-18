Suspects arrested after manager held hostage, pistols stolen from Benton Twp. sports store

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested after police say a manager was held hostage and “a large number of pistols” were stolen from a sporting goods store in Benton Township.

According to police, the burglary happened on Friday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.

While investigating, police learned that a manager at Dunham’s was kidnapped at gunpoint away from the store and was held hostage by two suspects. One of the suspects then went to the store after it was closed, grabbed two large Yeti wheeled coolers, and made their way to the firearms section of the store. The suspect then reportedly stole a large number of pistols from the display cases and placed them into the coolers before leaving.

Police say the manager called 911 after they were released by the suspects. After gathering information from the manager and watching surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the two suspects.

The suspects were later seen carrying the coolers into a residence in Benton Township, and they were taken into custody after police served multiple search warrants throughout the area.

Police say all but one of the stolen pistols was successfully recovered.

The Benton Township Police Department plans to hold a joint news conference with Michigan State Police on Monday at 3 p.m. to announce more details on this investigation.

