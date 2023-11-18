Suspects arrested after manager held hostage, pistols stolen from Benton Twp. sports store

(WCAX)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested after police say a manager was held hostage and “a large number of pistols” were stolen from a sporting goods store in Benton Township.

According to police, the burglary happened on Friday at the Dunham’s Sports store at 1000 E. Napier Avenue.

While investigating, police learned that a manager at Dunham’s was kidnapped at gunpoint away from the store and was held hostage by two suspects. One of the suspects then went to the store after it was closed, grabbed two large Yeti wheeled coolers, and made their way to the firearms section of the store. The suspect then reportedly stole a large number of pistols from the display cases and placed them into the coolers before leaving.

Police say the manager called 911 after they were released by the suspects. After gathering information from the manager and watching surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the two suspects.

The suspects were later seen carrying the coolers into a residence in Benton Township, and they were taken into custody after police served multiple search warrants throughout the area.

Police say all but one of the stolen pistols was successfully recovered.

The Benton Township Police Department plans to hold a joint news conference with Michigan State Police on Monday at 3 p.m. to announce more details on this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

A discussion with Pokagon Band Vice Chairman Gary Morseau

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
As you may or may not know, November is Native American Heritage Month. That’s why we invited Gary Morseau on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...

Notre Dame football extends TV deal with NBC through 2029

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
NBC has aired Notre Dame’s home football games since 1991. Their current agreement was due to expire after the 2024 season.

News

A discussion with Pokagon Band Vice Chairman Gary Morseau

A discussion with Pokagon Band Vice Chairman Gary Morseau

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WNDU Vault: Changes at the Boys and Girls Club

WNDU Vault: Changes at the Boys and Girls Club

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WNDU Vault: Mishawaka cops try to quit smoking for a day

WNDU Vault: Mishawaka cops try to quit smoking for a day

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

NorthWood defeats Leo to advance to state final

Updated: 6 hours ago

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Caleb

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jamie from the South Bend Animal Resource Center joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Caleb!

Pets

Pet Vet: Ringworm in Pets

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Morning News Now with advice on ringworm prevention and more.

News

Pet Vet: Ringworm in Pets

Pet Vet: Ringworm in Pets

Updated: 7 hours ago

Crime

Marcus Hatcher

Niles man found guilty of reckless homicide in South Bend Easter shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
On Friday, a jury found Marcus Hatcher, 28, guilty of reckless homicide and firearm enhancement in the death of Eddie Tyler.