Special Senior Day for Sam Hartman against his former team

By Julianne Pelusi
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sam Hartman has played a lot of games at the college level, but none may be more unique than when he suits up on Saturday against Wake Forest.

Not only is it his final game at Notre Dame Stadium, but the opponent happens to be his former team.

Hartman has been the type of guy that fits into a donut of a team (the hole in the middle). Kind of like plugging in Russell Wilson at Wisconsin years ago.

You have a good team, and you just need your quarterback. Hartman was the guy for the job this year.

But let’s be cliché for a moment… we’ve seen the good, the bad, and the ugly out of Hartman this season.

“If you guys want to blame, put anything on anyone, put it on me,” Hartman said after throwing two interceptions, including a pick six, against Clemson. “I played very poor today. I didn’t play well enough to be a winning QB, to be a winning football team.”

But Irish head coach Marcus Freeman understands the impact his quarterback has made in his year at Notre Dame.

“He has done some really great things for our football program — in terms of not just on the field, but off the field in terms of how he’s really elevated the preparation and the play of the quarterback room,” Freeman said. “He’s just brought a lot of things to our program that sometimes you just don’t always see on Saturday.”

It’s Senior Day for Hartman and so many more Notre Dame seniors, and the team wants to send him out on top.

“This is his last and final game — a great opportunity to go out against a team he played for for five years — so I’m happy for him, excited for him,” said junior running back Audric Estimé. “Great opportunity for the team as a whole, and especially for the seniors. We gotta finish strong for them.”

Outside of the USC game, Hartman has struggled over his last four games with seven interceptions. But I think he’s going to have a big game on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

