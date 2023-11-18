Pet Vet: Ringworm in Pets

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ringworm is a misunderstood fungal condition that can affect people and pets, so it is important for families to know and understand what it is, and why it’s a concern.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 Morning News Now with advice on ringworm prevention and more.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.