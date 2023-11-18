Niles man found guilty of reckless homicide in South Bend Easter shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Niles man has been found guilty of reckless homicide for his role in the deadly shooting of another man on Easter morning in downtown South Bend.

On Friday, a jury found Marcus Hatcher, 28, guilty of reckless homicide and firearm enhancement in the death of Eddie Tyler, 26, of South Bend.

The shooting happened back on April 9 in the 200 block of S. Lafayette Boulevard. According to charging documents, it stemmed from an argument in the parking lot to the north of nearby Finnie’s Bar.

Hatcher is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18.

Officials say the sentencing range for reckless homicide is one to six years and the sentence range for the firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

