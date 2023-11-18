Markus Burton leads way in overtime, Notre Dame edges Oklahoma State 66-64

Notre Dame's Markus Burton (3) shoots over Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison (23) and...
Notre Dame's Markus Burton (3) shoots over Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison (23) and John-Michael Wright (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Legends Classic tournament Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Markus Burton scored 20 points, J.R. Konieczny had his second straight double-double, and Notre Dame held off Oklahoma State 66-64 on Friday night in the third-place game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center.

Burton, a highly touted freshman, scored six of Notre Dame’s 11 points in overtime. Konieczny, a junior guard who had scored 15 points in his career before going off for 18 points with 11 rebounds in a loss to Auburn on Thursday, got the start and finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Julian Roper II added 12 points.

Javon Small had 29 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (1-3). John-Michael Wright scored 11 points and Quion Williams grabbed 11 rebounds.

Burton converted a three-point play and added two more free throws on the next possession to lift Notre Dame (2-2) into a one-point lead with 1:35 remaining in overtime. Konieczny made two free throws with five seconds left then Notre Dame fouled Small rather than allow a potential tying-3-pointer. Small made both free throws to trail 65-64, and Burton made one of two with two seconds remaining. OSU’s Wright hit the rim with a half-court try but the bounce was not close as the game ended.

Notre Dame led 46-34 near the midway point of the second half but soon went cold, missing 10 of 12 shots. Oklahoma State got within 50-47 with Small hitting two 3-pointers and making three free throws while scoring the last nine points of a 13-4 run.

Konieczny hit a key 3-pointer for the Fighting Irish but Small wasn’t done. He extended his streak of consecutive OSU points to 16 when his 3-pointer rattled home with 59 seconds left and drew the Cowboys within 55-54.

Eric Dailey made one of two free throws to tie it at 55 with nine seconds left in regulation before Burton missed as time ran out. Notre Dame had more turnovers (seven) than shots (four) in the final six minutes of regulation, but Burton still had a chance to win it at the buzzer.

Notre Dame has a home game against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

