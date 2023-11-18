Local businesses share how they did this football season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is the last home game, as the Fighting Irish take on the Demon Deacons.

Many businesses rely on home game weekends to help keep them afloat.

Steve Lowe, who is the owner of South Bend Brew Werks, said they count on home games to get them through the year.

This football season, however, has been a bit tough.

“This year we are off by almost 20 percent, so it’s been a little mystifying unfortunately. Just not really sure completely what’s going on, but yeah it could be better for sure...There’s been a lot of inflation over the last couple of years and I feel like that is starting to catch up with some folks. People are being a little more prudent with how they are spending their disposable income...Our regulars are our lifeblood. They have kept us going and we can’t thank them enough. We are doing what we can to try to figure out some more new folks through here,” said Lowe.

Lowe said the Notre Dame-Ohio State game was profitable.

“The Ohio State game this year was great. They packed the place downtown here. I think they had the entire Aloft hotel rented out with all Ohio State fans...but outside of that one it just hasn’t been quite the same as we have seen in year’s past,” said Lowe.

Aloft South Bend said they had a great football season, adding in part, “Hotel room rates exceeded expectations...We were able to capitalize some additional food and beverage revenue.”

