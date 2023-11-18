Advertise With Us

‘It was heartwarming’: Passengers recall community response after Amtrak derailment

By Matt Gotsch and 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is continuing to look into the chaotic overnight Amtrak train ride that ended in a crash and derailment in Berrien County.

Thankfully, travelers were not majorly injured in the crash and derailment.

Those involved in last night’s harrowing event say they had some guardian angels watching over them and that the response from locals was nothing short of heroic.

The passenger train started in Pontiac, Michigan, a northwestern suburb of Detroit, and was heading to Chicago’s Union Station, but it never made it as the train derailed near the intersection of Lakeside Road and US-12 when it struck two vehicles that were stuck on the tracks.

“Firefighters were like handing out water, I heard someone who was like, ‘Does anyone need medical attention?’ I don’t know if he was a doctor or not, but he was just trying to help,” said Maya Mikelson, a passenger on the train.

“Everyone was asking if everyone was okay; everyone was kind of just checking in with everyone, which was like really cool - and no one was a stranger anymore, everyone was really comfortable to talk to whoever because of the circumstances,” added friend Lily Geis, who traveling with Mikelson.

Of the more than 200 people on board, there were six people transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, prompting Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit to say that it’s a miracle the train didn’t tip over and seriously injure or kill a passenger.

“I’m from Texas, so I kind of remember when Hurricane Harvey happened, our school was closed, and they took in people from the hurricane, and our situation wasn’t that dire, but it just kind of reminded me of that and just like coming together, and these people - I probably didn’t even know New Buffalo existed before this,” Mikelson said. “But it was just really nice that we were able to go there and wait, and her mom came and got us, and other people waited for buses and family. It was heartwarming.”

While the scoreboard at New Buffalo’s gym might say home and guest, the New Buffalo community made sure everyone felt at home last night, as school district buses took stranded passengers to New Buffalo High School, which served as an emergency shelter, providing a little comfort in a time of need.

It’s still unclear if this crash and derailment could’ve been avoided, as Amtrak says they weren’t informed the cars were on the tracks.

The crash remains under investigation.

